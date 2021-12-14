DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,192 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $45,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

