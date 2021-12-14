DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.81 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.50.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $266.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.25 and its 200-day moving average is $307.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,794 shares of company stock worth $4,571,262. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

