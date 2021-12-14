DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,608 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,608 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Silgan worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Silgan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

SLGN opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

