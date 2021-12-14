DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,955 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RS stock opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

