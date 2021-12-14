DePay (DEPAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $166,008.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DePay has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $166,008.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.89 or 0.07909932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,977.25 or 1.00002096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00076038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

