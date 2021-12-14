DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Barry J. Regan Sells 1,214 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $14.53 on Tuesday, reaching $535.08. The company had a trading volume of 45,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $583.55 and its 200 day moving average is $515.38. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after buying an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $978,834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.