Diamond (DMD) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00004805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $19,926.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001429 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 133.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056891 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,650,348 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

