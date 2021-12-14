DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Shares Down 0.3%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €14.55 ($16.35) and last traded at €14.64 ($16.45). Approximately 43,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.68 ($16.49).

DIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($21.91) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.57) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DIC Asset presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.83 ($21.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.13.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

