Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. 2,312,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,854. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 691.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

