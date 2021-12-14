DIGG (DIGG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,434.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $17.73 million and approximately $12,434.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $35,246.01 or 0.75642820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.94 or 0.07968473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.69 or 1.00972987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

