Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $578,366.41

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $578,366.41 and $35.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

