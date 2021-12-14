Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 3,854.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 2,973.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11,789.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,604,062.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13,408.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511,091.58 or 0.09120018 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11,786,097.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,757.92 or 0.00477474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16,350.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 15,900,647.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,111.97 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $235,216,259.46 or 41.97245117 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3,951,525.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $768.35 or 0.00013711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13,932.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,492.37 or 0.00365670 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 259,248.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 37,237.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.96 or 0.00829183 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,121,276 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

