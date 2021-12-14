Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $325.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

