Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2021

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,597,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 157,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.85.

