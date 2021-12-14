Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,476 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,597,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 157,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.85.

