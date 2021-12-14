Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.72

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 276034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Discovery by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

