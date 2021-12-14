Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,046 shares during the quarter. Diversey comprises approximately 1.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 1.48% of Diversey worth $71,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,979 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth $39,068,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Diversey in the 3rd quarter worth $23,031,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 596.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,958,000 after buying an additional 1,432,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth $22,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.76 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

