Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.53

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 54758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of analysts have commented on DHC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $611.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 851.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,193,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 2,857,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 1,873,481 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 58.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 960,751 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 78.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,889,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 830,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 713,190 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

