dKargo Trading Up 580,772,165.2% Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 733,927,473.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last week, dKargo has traded up 580,772,165.2% against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $763,439.26 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $776,959.28 billion and approximately $6.04 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 12,534,397,643.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125,357,039.76 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9,196,949,726.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,812,497.29 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12,554,911,327.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,224,205,388.81 or 0.00632364 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18,086,073,345.4% against the dollar and now trades at $567,215,759.72 or 0.00161265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21,948,897,538.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $855,996,887.97 or 0.00243369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 8,688,343,494% against the dollar and now trades at $86,401,270.05 or 0.00024565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14,963,279,000.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,570,828,935.94 or 0.01583843 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) traded 20,512,736,220.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427,776,755.29 or 0.00121621 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18,876,019,741.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112,407,487.20 or 0.00031959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 23,419,240,519.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,205,135,659.16 or 0.01764182 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

DKA is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.