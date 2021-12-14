Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Million

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for $30.34 or 0.00065108 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $73,762.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00200055 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doki Doki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

