Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 7,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWXZF shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

