dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRRKF remained flat at $$675.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. dormakaba has a 1 year low of $675.00 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $675.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.86.
About dormakaba
