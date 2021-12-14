Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Dover worth $71,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $171.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.05 and a 200-day moving average of $163.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.