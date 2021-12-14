DPRating 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53,998.00 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $547,369.89 and $53,998.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00197894 BTC.

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

