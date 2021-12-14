DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1,325,455,187.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191,180,154.21 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1,239,855,843.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,515,629.43 or 0.00013447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1,422,226,655% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,496,216.62 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 877,437,775.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,075,846.75 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1,705,812,784.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,372,637.23 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1,542,466,277.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199,575.70 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1,454,725,818.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14,500,998.80 or 0.00001781 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,060,904.83 or 0.00001235 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2,099,274,692.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703,445.38 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1,703,829,906% against the dollar and now trades at $285,467.95 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

