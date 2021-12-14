DuckDaoDime Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $19.18 million and approximately $517,532.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.48 or 0.00038296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.03 or 0.07937408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00076464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.45 or 1.00088974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

