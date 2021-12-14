Dynamic (DYN) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $1,049.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,265.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.98 or 0.07991166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00311867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.74 or 0.00900717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072686 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.64 or 0.00386690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00261064 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

