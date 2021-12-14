Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

