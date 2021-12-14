Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $133,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.