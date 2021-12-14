Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post $2.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.25. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.64.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $413,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 610.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $161.06. The stock had a trading volume of 308,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $97.08 and a fifty-two week high of $166.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

