Elitium (EUM) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $80.66 million and $358,150.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00006025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00037933 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.00197419 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.