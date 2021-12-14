Elysian Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (ELS)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $498,431.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00038567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

