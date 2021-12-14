Emera (TSE:EMA) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.42

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$60.42 and last traded at C$60.36, with a volume of 160975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$60.00 price objective on Emera and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.21.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 141.75%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

