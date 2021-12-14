Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $35,157.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

