Engine Media (CVE:GAME) Shares Down 4.9%

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.68. 8,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 32,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of C$57.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.82.

In other news, Director Thomas Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of Engine Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.81 per share, with a total value of C$58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,837 shares in the company, valued at C$1,288,429.30.

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. It provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run-in company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery.

