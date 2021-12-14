Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.94

Shares of Enjoy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ENJY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 7616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENJY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). Research analysts predict that Enjoy Technology Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.