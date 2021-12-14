Enzyme (MLN) Price Hits $346,638.83 on Top Exchanges

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 412,517.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 371,731.5% against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $346,638.83 or 0.06185491 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $621.43 billion and $8.13 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 10,202,161.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,529,915.86 or 6.51846991 BTC.

ankrETH (aEth) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,007,590,352.87 or 179.79640092 BTC.

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 3,979,651.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,023.66 or 0.00714190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12,714,423.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,812.70 or 0.00424918 BTC.

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 1,881,988.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded 4,902,270% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,024,637.89 or 0.18283840 BTC.

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 14,574,150.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207,808.45 or 0.03708175 BTC.

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded 10,352,609.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.12 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 4,276,601.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,507,357.75 or 1.51806962 BTC.

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 8,575,335.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707,057,514.52 or 126.16873117 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.