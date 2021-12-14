EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 136,522 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $4,673,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $14,958,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.