EOS Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. EOS has a market cap of $3.21 billion and $1.71 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00006983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,041,802,944 coins and its circulating supply is 973,802,532 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

