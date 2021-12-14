EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Sells $3,386,451.51 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total transaction of $3,306,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 2,341 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,580,175.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00.

EPAM stock traded down $21.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $663.13. The stock had a trading volume of 41,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.21. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.39 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

