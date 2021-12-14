EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Sells $3,386,451.51 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total transaction of $3,306,850.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 2,341 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,580,175.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00.
EPAM stock traded down $21.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $663.13. The stock had a trading volume of 41,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.21. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.39 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
