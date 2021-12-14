EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Reduced by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up 2.1% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,300,000 after buying an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after buying an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after buying an additional 185,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after buying an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $685.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $641.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.21. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.39 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,302 shares of company stock worth $54,222,803. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

