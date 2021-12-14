Ergo Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00011197 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $167.90 million and $2.59 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,840.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.75 or 0.08060878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00316138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.81 or 0.00913344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00074656 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.00390590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00262696 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

