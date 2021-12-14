Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given New €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($53.93) to €51.00 ($57.30) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €49.00 ($55.06) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. 49,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

