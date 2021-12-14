ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Tops $625,746.28

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $625,746.28 and $56,386.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

