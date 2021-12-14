Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Stock Price Down 51.7%

Shares of Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) traded down 51.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). 404,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 488,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £42.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.03.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

