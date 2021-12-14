Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) EVP Sells $1,141,793.25 in Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $6.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $345.72. The stock had a trading volume of 257,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,774. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.76 and its 200-day moving average is $326.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after purchasing an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

