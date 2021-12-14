Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Capitalization Tops $204,096.03

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $204,096.03 and $14,309.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,866.63 or 0.07986085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00073302 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

