ETHPad (ETHPAD) Price Down 38.2% This Week

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ETHPad has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. ETHPad has a total market cap of $15.53 million and approximately $508,742.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.96 or 0.07986599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.23 or 1.00319847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.