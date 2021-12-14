Ethverse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,117.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Ethverse has a market cap of $877,434.28 and approximately $4,117.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.00366075 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.01 or 0.01310835 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

