Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Price Target Increased to €1.30 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.20 ($1.35) to €1.30 ($1.46) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.56.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Company Profile

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.