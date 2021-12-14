Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Shares Down 3.6%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $118.25 and last traded at $121.05. Approximately 392,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 689% from the average daily volume of 49,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.60.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.60.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.